More 7-Eleven X Crocs Styles Are on the Way

If you were desperately seeking a way to establish your love for 7-Eleven but weren't sure how to pull off the statement, this new Crocs collaboration was made for you. Shortly after the two brands released the 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs in September, the duo is now releasing more variations of the collaboration.

The 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Clog will be the familiar style and come with a collection of 7-Eleven-inspired Jibbitz charms. The 7-Eleven X Crocs Classic Sandal, which will retail for $50, features the bright green and oranges of the convenience store brand, with a two-strap sandal that will also come with 7-Eleven Jibbitz. The Classic Clogs will retail for $70.

Finally, there will also be the 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clog, available in Orange for $110. This pair was initially launched in September and also includes the 7-Eleven Jibbitz charms.

The two new styles and the Mega Crush Clog will be available on November 7 exclusively through the Crocs app. You can purchase the shoes through Crocs.com starting on November 8.