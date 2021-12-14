Soon Americans Will Be Able to Renew Their Passports Online & TSA May Be Faster Too

Having a passport opens the door for exploration, providing access to just about anywhere. Renewing a passport, however, can be a nightmarish process. It's antiquated and requires a level of patience that's often difficult to muster. But now, the process is about to get a little easier.

President Joe Biden announced this week that many government services, including passport renewal, are going digital. Americans will soon be able to apply for and renew passports online, eliminating the need to fill out paperwork, mail things in, use checks, and waste precious time thanks to a new executive order. The White House said it planned to focus on digitizing all government services that, as it stands, require too much paper, ink, and time from citizens.

"Americans will be able to renew their passports securely online, saving time from having to wait and the effort and cost required to print, go to a post office, and use a paper check," according to a statement from the White House. "This new online process will be done with safety and security."

Passport applications reached record-long wait times during the pandemic. Both applications and renewals took up to 18 weeks at one point. The State Department, at the time, said it was flooded with applications, which led to a backlog.

The move to go digital is part of a long list of improvements the White House has committed to. Among the list of travel-related fixes is fixing the passport renewal process and speeding up TSA. If you've been through an airport, you know what a slog it can be to get through security. The White House is hopeful it can fix that process, making travel a breeze.

"Passengers will have shorter security and check-in lines at airports due to increased use of technologies, like new security machines and computers with advanced screening features that streamline these processes," reads the same statement.

It's unclear when the executive order, or the planned TSA changes, will go into effect, but with travel on the rise again, it's certainly something for frequent fliers to look forward to.