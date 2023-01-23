You Can Now Book a Stay in Prince's Luxury Vacation Villa
The Emara Estate is a 17-bedroom villa in Turks & Caicos.
If you've ever fantasized about living like the most lavish celebrities to have walked this Earth, a chance to make that dream into reality is here. The Emara Estate in Turks & Caicos was previously owned by legendary musician Prince and is now available to rent out. The estate has 17 bedrooms, sits on its very own peninsula, and is decked out with every sort of luxury you can imagine.
Before you even enter the residence, you'll see signs of the "Purple Rain" singer, when you pull up into the home's bright purple driveway. The property actually contains two separate villas, Emara East and Emara West, and each structure has its own unique offerings.
In Emara East, you'll find a soothing, restful vibe. Seven of the eight bedrooms have ocean views, and all are equipped with giant king-sized beds. Emara West features nine luxuriously decked-out bedrooms, and each room comes with rainfall showers and soaking tubs. Outside of the bedrooms, the property also has a private tennis court, a private beachfront, infinity pools, al fresco dining areas, and other amenities.
A butler, housekeeper, and security guard are all on staff at the property and onefinestay, the company that manages the property, also offers a concierge team that can help book experiences on the island or bring in experts for dining and spa experiences.
All this luxury—I mean, that purple pool table just has to be custom, right?—does come at a cost. Staying at the estate costs a whopping $14,000 per night. You can explore the booking whether you can afford it or not at onefinestay.com.
