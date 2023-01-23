You Can Now Book a Stay in Prince's Luxury Vacation Villa

If you've ever fantasized about living like the most lavish celebrities to have walked this Earth, a chance to make that dream into reality is here. The Emara Estate in Turks & Caicos was previously owned by legendary musician Prince and is now available to rent out. The estate has 17 bedrooms, sits on its very own peninsula, and is decked out with every sort of luxury you can imagine.

Before you even enter the residence, you'll see signs of the "Purple Rain" singer, when you pull up into the home's bright purple driveway. The property actually contains two separate villas, Emara East and Emara West, and each structure has its own unique offerings.