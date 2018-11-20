You Could Rent This Entire Castle in Italy for Just $100

It’s one thing to have a destination wedding or throw a big birthday blowout with a bunch of your friends, but it’s another thing altogether to rent a big ol’ medieval castle in Europe and invite all your friends to celebrate there. But, believe it or not, you may be able to actually pull that off without being born into royalty now that there’s a huge castle in Italy that's available to rent for the shockingly low price of $100.
Roccascalegna Castle, named for the tiny Italian hamlet in Abruzzo where it sits, is currently available to rent for all kinds of special events, from weddings to birthdays to casual cocktail parties, for just $100, according to a report by CNN. Split the bill a few ways and you could conceivably be partying in your very own private cliff-perched castle for less than a few bucks a head.
So, how is it even possible to get such a steal on this sort of insane venue? Essentially, it’s a promotion to help boost tourism in the town, according to Mayor Domenico Giangiordano, who spoke to CNN. "It's a real low fee, practically a tip," he explained in an interview. "Our goal isn't to raise cash but to use this unique setting to revamp the local economy by luring an elite clientele who loves tiny, offbeat spots."
It is quite the tiny and offbeat spot, indeed. In fact, while renting the place grants you access to all of the 7,500-square-foot digs’ newly renovated party-ready spaces like a chapel, tower, and former dungeons and torture rooms, getting to the town can be a bit trying. There are no roads there, and guests must trek up donkey trails to access the castle. However, if you’d like, the mayor says that they’ll help facilitate transportation (he’s also offering his services as a wedding planner, complete with local catering).
The town and castle itself have sat in ruin for many years, but the mayor thinks the newly renovated medieval relic should help court visitors. Now, the place is illuminated by spotlights at night, showcasing the inner gardens and other unique details like glass floors, protruding iron balconies, and slit windows that overlook the canyon below, according to the report.
Unfortunately, the place isn’t set up to accommodate overnight guests, but there are a few nearby bed and breakfasts where you and your guests could potentially crash once the festivities wrap up for the day or night.
If you're in the market to pull off one hell of a party, you can reach out directly via the castle's website to get the ball rolling on booking.
