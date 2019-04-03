This Fyre Fest-Themed Bar Will Serve Cheese Sandwiches, Minus All the Fraud

By now, after breathless coverage and two back-to-back documentaries, most people have a sense for just how much of an unmitigated disaster the Fyre Festival was. Add to that the fact that its organizers defrauded people in the Bahamas out of huge sums of money, and you have to wonder who in their right mind would ever want to open a bar inspired by such a catastrophic failure.
Chicago's Replay Lincoln Park bar, that's who.
Just when you thought Fyre Fest fever might finally die out for good, Replay Lincoln Park announced it will be opening a Fyre Fest-themed pop-up bar from May 3-19, complete with palm trees, "relief tents," beach chairs, "gourmet cheese sandwiches," and various other tongue-in-cheek references to the doomed event. Since it is an actual bar and all, there will also be tiki style cocktails like a Frozen Rum Runner, Hibiscus Margarita, and Pineapple Upside Down Martini, according to Food & Wine. Unlike the actual Fyre Festival, though, this pop-up version doesn't cost a thing to attend, and you can go home whenever you want (opening night party tickets, however, are $22). Also, Ja Rule will (probably) not be there.
This isn't Replay Lincoln Park's first foray into off-beat pop-up takeovers. Currently it's outfitted with a Game of Thrones theme, and has previously decked itself out in homage to The Office, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Rick and Morty.
Of course, if Replay really wanted to make their whole Fyre Fest celebration authentic, they'd truly half-ass the whole thing and open their doors completely unprepared. Fortunately, what they're planning sounds a whole lot better than the real thing.
h/t Food & Wine
