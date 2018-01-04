Reporter Roasts Wannabe Powerball Winners for Wasting Their Money

You don't need to be a math whiz to know how slim your odds of winning the lottery are, let alone the Powerball or Mega Millions. Yet there's still a certain thrill that comes from tossing a couple bucks into the ring so you can fantasize about the infinitesimal chance of matching enough numbers to walk away with an oversized check for a few hundred million dollars. However, Fox 5 DC reporter Brody Logan thinks it's downright stupid to blow any money on the lottery, and hilariously asserted as much live on air by brutally crushing the dreams of wannabe Powerball and Mega Millions winners as they were purchasing their tickets.
'Are You Afraid of the Dark' Is Coming Back as a Movie
In the clip, which aired ahead of Wednesday night's giant Mega Millions and Powerball drawing, Logan visits a DC-area convenience store full of would-be ticket buyers and proceeds to declare that "none of these people are going to win." He goes on to explain that they have better odds of getting hit by lightning, bitten by a shark, and hitting a hole in one -- all in the same day -- than winning the drawing.
He even suggests to one patron planning to spend $10 on tickets that she's better off burning her money, saying, "What you could do is buy a lighter, burn the rest of the ten dollars and then at least you still have a lighter." It was all in good fun, of course, and in fact, Logan even posted a video on his official Twitter account documenting the moment he decided to buy a ticket for himself.
As it turned out, neither the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings produced a winner on Wednesday night, which means the combined jackpot -- the next drawings for which are Friday and Saturday, respectively -- is now over $950 million. And while the odds may not be even close to in your favor, the adage stands that you can't win if you don't play.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.