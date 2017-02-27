This Reporter Can't Handle Exercise Segment, Laughs So Hard She Wheezes

If you're going to lose your mind on live TV, you might as well push your chips to the middle of the table. Laugh until you can't breathe and then never finish the segment. Mission accomplished. This is exactly what happened to a couple anchors during a viral video segment on a morning news broadcast.

The clip comes from a part of PIX 11's morning segment where they highlight the viral video of the day. The reporters begin straight-faced before noting the "workout" is perfect for "people who like to ride horses in front of their TV," according to the video's description. OK.

They compare it to the Shake Weight, the weirdly suggestive exercise craze -- you know, the one that looks like you're, you know -- that lasted 15 minutes. (And yes, the Shake Weight is absolutely one of the most absurd exercise crazes ever.)