Reporter Loses His Mind on New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Ride

Over the weekend, the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney’s California Adventure made its debut. Fans were hyped. The lines lasted more than five hours according to The Hollywood Reporter. Some on social media reported waiting more than seven hours.

With this much excitement surrounding the ride, formally called Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, there were plenty of news crews on hand to embarrass the hell out of their reporters. Countless, innocent reporters were sent onto the ride to scream live on air. 

One of those unfortunate reporters was KFSN's Cory James, who is not normally on the amusement park beat. Unfortunately for James, it appears he didn't have adequate warning about what he'd encounter on the ride. However, it turns out, he'd make an outstanding "Frightened Inmate #2," because his frightened screams are quite believable. It's an amusing segment. (Even if the video is ridiculously labeled "screams like a girl." The reporter is the standard-bearer for screaming here.)

James wasn't the only one sent on the potentially embarrassing assignment over the weekend. Frightened reporters were spotted across California news broadcasts. This video gives a good look at how every one of these segments eventually winds up looking. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

