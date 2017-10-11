You Can Now Buy Reptar Bars and Yes, They'll Turn Your Tongue Green

Prepare your inner child for a sugar rush, because one of the greatest kids shows from the '90s is coming back in a deliciously sweet way. Reptar Bars, the favorite fictional candy bar of Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, the twins, and the rest of the Rugrats gang, are hitting shelves in real life this week in select FYE stores.
FYE, the music and movie store you probably know from trips to the mall, recently announced via social media that it will begin selling real versions of the milk chocolate bars the cartoon toddlers on the hit Nickelodeon show loved so much.
In case your memory of the Rugrats catalog is a little fuzzy, Reptar was a ubiquitous godzilla-esque fictional dinosaur the gang of kids -- and especially Tommy Pickles -- were obsessed with. The character's likeness was splattered across every piece of merchandise imaginable, including the eponymous Bars, which were made of chocolate and filled with something that turned your tongue green.
Like the Reptar Bars in the show, the ones available at FYE are coated in milk chocolate and filled with some sort of radiant green frosting designed to change the color of your tongue for a little while. The bars should be in stores at some point this week, so find the FYE nearest to you and stock up before they disappear.
h/t Foodbeast
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.