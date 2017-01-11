Two New Cures to Garlic Breath Use Foods You'll Find Almost Anywhere

Coffee, cheese, and garlic are all alike in the sense that they're distinctly delicious, potentially addictive, and the likely culprits behind your biohazard-level bad breath. Garlic in particular is perhaps the godfather of rank breath, but now, scientists say they've finally pinpointed exactly what you should eat after garlic-y foods to make the offensive odor go away. And, no, it does not involve Listerine.

A recent study from researchers at Ohio State University claims two common foods -- raw apples and raw lettuce -- can cure your ghastly garlic breath almost as effectively as chewing mint leaves, according to a report by Munchies. This is pretty great, considering you probably don't carry mint leaves with you often, if ever, let alone chew them, too.