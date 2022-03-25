Here's How to Make a Reservation to Visit Yosemite National Park This Summer

For the peak season between May 20 and September 30, 2022, you will need to make reservations to enter Yosemite National Park. Any visitors who plan on entering the park between 6 am PT to 4 pm PT will need an official reservation.

Reservations went live on March 23, and as of this writing, there is still a lot of availability throughout the summer. But given how popular national parks have become in the last few years, these open reservations aren't likely to last long.

To secure your spot, head to Yosemite National Park's page on Recreation.gov. Once there, you'll see an option to book tickets. Your reservation is good for three consecutive days from the day you reserve. The tickets don't cost anything, but there is a reservation fee of $2. You can get a refund on the $2 fee for cancellations up to 24 hours before your reservation.

If you arrive at the national park on foot or a bicycle, you don't need a reservation. The reservations are non-transferable and cannot be resold. You only need one reservation per vehicle and all of its occupants.

When you arrive at the Yosemite National Park, you'll need to show proof of your reservation, either digitally on your phone or printed. The reservation will have to be scanned before you can enter the park.