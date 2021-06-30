These Are the Restaurant Chains Americans Are Happiest With

The pandemic crushed the restaurant industry, forcing eateries to shut their doors, lay off staff, and, in many cases, pivot to delivery and takeout. Still, employees showed up and gave customers the best service they could under unprecedented circumstances. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), their hard work paid off. The annual survey of 19,423 customers, which ranks full-service restaurants as well as fast-food chains on a scale from 0 to 100 using criteria such as restaurant cleanliness, food quality, speed, and more, found that satisfaction increased across the board during the pandemic.

"The pandemic forced restaurants to rethink the way they do business or risk being shuttered," the ACSI wrote in a press release, noting that "The changes they made have paid off for customers, and they’re now likely here to stay."

Overall, full-service restaurants got higher scores than fast-food chains, climbing 1.3% to an ACSI score of 80.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chick-fil-A took the top spot in ACSI's fast-food chain customer satisfaction rankings, according to a press release from the organization. Service with a smile is part of the experience when it comes to the chicken chain, after all. In fact, this year marks the seventh consecutive year that Chick-fil-A has been number one in the rankings.

Not far behind were Domino's, KFC, Starbucks, Five Guys, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Arby's, Chipotle, Dunkin', Papa John's, Burger King, Little Caesars, Panda Express, Subway, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Sonic, Wendy's, and McDonald's, in that order. Chick-fil-A maintained a three-point lead on its competitors, while four chains slipped in the rankings from last year: Arby’s, Chipotle, Dunkin', and Papa John’s.

As for fast-casual restaurants, LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Texas Roadhouse tied for first place. Not far behind came Cracker Barrel, Outback Steakhouse, and Red Robin. LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, and Outback Steakhouse held their positions from 2020's ACSI rankings, while Red Robin saw an increase of three percent from last year.

You can see they full ranking here.