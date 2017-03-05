Restaurant Refuses to Make Pineapple Pizza With Hilarious Note

The employees of the unnamed restaurant decided Ali's order of a pizza with pineapple was too disgusting to make. The pizza arrived, according to Ali, with "chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, and no pineapple." As seen in the tweet above, it came with a five dollar bill taped inside the box and a note that read, "Couldn't bring myself to put pineapple on it. Thats (sic) gross. Sorry."

She called the shop to let them know it was funny, but she wanted a pineapple pizza. "They said they'd be happy to compensate me with coupons, but I just let it slide," she said. "The $5 was enough!"

Her story has not been verified, but one friend attests she was on FaceTime with Ali when the order arrived and saw the whole thing unfold.