This Restaurant's Idea of a 'Vegan' Meal Is Hilariously Bad

Whether they're abiding by an animal product-free diet for moral or health-related reasons, most vegans understand it can be tough for restaurants to accommodate their needs. However, the mainstreaming of veganism has prompted many establishments to incorporate vegan-friendly dishes.
That's not to say some eateries still don't quite seem to understand what it means to offer a menu that caters to vegans, as evidenced by a hilariously disappointing meal recently served to a vegan woman on vacation in Spain.
While on vacation in Malaga, Spain, a vegan woman from the UK and her sister decided to head for tea at a local restaurant that claimed to cater to vegans. That claim turned out to be technically true, though its idea of "catering to" is perhaps a bit of an overstatement, as the restaurant served her a meal that was literally just a plate topped with chopped up raw tomatoes and red onions, devoid of any dressing, and frankly, any appetizing element. As if that weren't disappointing and pathetic enough, the "meal" cost between $7-$10. You could argue that it's a salad, but even that would be generous.
A good sport, the vegan traveler ate the dish (when you're hungry, you're hungry), though the photo her sister snapped of her sitting in front of her sad-looking plate of raw vegetables has since gone viral, and others on Twitter are dragging the eatery for its pitiful excuse for an animal product-free food option. It's worth pointing out, however, that the viral tweet includes only one side of the story.
Let this be a lesson to vegans all over the world: when life serves you a plate of boring vegatables, just remember Frito's, Oreos, Wheat Thins, and literally so many other delicious snacks are vegan-friendly options.
h/t The Daily Meal
