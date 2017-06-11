This Progressive Cafe Is Charging Women Less Than Men for Equal Pay Day

Even after years of advances toward gender equality, the average American woman in 2016 still earns only 79 cents for every dollar a man makes. But on Tuesday, a small restaurant chain is turning the pervasive form of economic inequality on its head by charging female customers less than male customers in honor of Equal Pay Day. Hell yeah.
A New Hampshire-based bakery and cafe chain called The Works is charging women only 79 cents on the dollar in support of the annual occasion, created to raise awareness around our nation's shameful and embarrassing pay gap, according to a report by New Hampshire Public Radio. Men who visit the restaurants will pay full price.
Don Brueggemann, manager of a The Works restaurant in Concord, told NHPR the small, but symbolic discount is meant to highlight the issue of pay inequality.
“In terms of highlighting the issue, I think it’s a relatively inexpensive way to do that," he said. "It’s kind of a clever way, I think. It brings it right to the fore in a way just the statistic does not.”
Basically, taking a few cents off some baked goods certainly isn't going to end the pay gap, but it sends a strong message. And for any guy who's complaining about paying full price: boo hoo.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and stuff like this makes him smile. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.