The Best Chain Restaurants Open Christmas Day

With all the hubbub and chaos involved in making it through Christmas, it's entirely reasonable for you to feel the urge to offload cooking duties to someone else, namely a restaurant. The trouble is the pickings are slim thanks to it being the one day of the year when practically everything closes down.
Fortunately, you still have some options courtesy of a several well-known sit-down eateries -- places like IHOP and Applebee's -- that will keep their doors open through the holiday. So, to make sure you're in the know, we've rounded up a list of the best chain restaurants open for at least part of the day on December 25.
Best Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Applebee's
Hours: Select restaurants open depending on location
Buffalo Wild Wings
House: Many will be open, depending on location
Denny's
Hours: All locations open 24 hours.
Fogo de Chao
Hours: All locations open from noon until 9pm
IHOP
Hours: Most locations open, many with regular hours
Legal Sea Foods
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours vary by location
Chart House
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours may vary by location
McCormick and Schmick's
Hours: All restaurants open, hours may vary
Del Frisco's
Hours: Most restaurants open from 3pm to 8pm
Morton's Steakhouse
Hours: All restaurants open, hours vary by location
Ruth's Chris
Hours: All locations open, hours may vary by location
Shoney's:
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours may vary by location
Smith & Wollensky
Hours: All locations open, hours may vary by location
Waffle House
Hours: All locations open 24/7, as usual
Perkins
Hours: Most locations open, hours may vary
Macaroni Grill
Hours: Most locations open from noon to 8pm
TGI Friday's
Hours: Many restaurants open, hours may vary by location
As always, you'd be wise to call ahead before heading out to lunch or dinner, since not all locations will necessarily adhere to the hours outlined above (especially if they're franchise owned). Nothing worse than getting out of your pajamas and disrupting your lazy day vibes only to venture out to some restaurant that isn't serving food.
