Food & Drink

The Best Chain Restaurants Open Christmas Day

By Published On 12/24/2018 By Published On 12/24/2018
Shutterstock

With all the hubbub and chaos involved in making it through Christmas, it's entirely reasonable for you to feel the urge to offload cooking duties to someone else, namely a restaurant. The trouble is the pickings are slim thanks to it being the one day of the year when practically everything closes down.

Fortunately, you still have some options courtesy of a several well-known sit-down eateries -- places like IHOP and Applebee's -- that will keep their doors open through the holiday. So, to make sure you're in the know, we've rounded up a list of the best chain restaurants open for at least part of the day on December 25.

Thrillist

Best Chain Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Applebee's
Hours: Select restaurants open depending on location

Buffalo Wild Wings
House: Many will be open, depending on location

Denny's
Hours: All locations open 24 hours.

Fogo de Chao
Hours: All locations open from noon until 9pm

IHOP
Hours: Most locations open, many with regular hours 

Legal Sea Foods
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours vary by location

Chart House
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours may vary by location

McCormick and Schmick's
Hours: All restaurants open, hours may vary

Del Frisco's
Hours: Most restaurants open from 3pm to 8pm

Morton's Steakhouse
Hours: All restaurants open, hours vary by location

Ruth's Chris
Hours: All locations open, hours may vary by location

Shoney's:
Hours: Most restaurants open, hours may vary by location

Smith & Wollensky
Hours: All locations open, hours may vary by location

Waffle House
Hours: All locations open 24/7, as usual

Perkins
Hours: Most locations open, hours may vary

Macaroni Grill
Hours: Most locations open from noon to 8pm

TGI Friday's
Hours: Many restaurants open, hours may vary by location

As always, you'd be wise to call ahead before heading out to lunch or dinner, since not all locations will necessarily adhere to the hours outlined above (especially if they're franchise owned). Nothing worse than getting out of your pajamas and disrupting your lazy day vibes only to venture out to some restaurant that isn't serving food. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.