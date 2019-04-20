All the Chain Restaurants Open for Brunch on Easter Sunday

Some people really enjoy cooking for friends and family. They've got the tools for every occasion, including, on Easter, a sweet "He is Risen" apron featuring loaves of bread and all the ingredients for an excellent zombie hunter cocktail.
For everyone who doesn't enjoy the process of spending hours in the kitchen so your cousin's crappy kids can complain about how they don't like vegetables and how they just want to go to McDonald's, well, there are restaurants. Cut yourself a little slack and head to one of these major chain restaurants that will be open on Easter, many of which are offering a special menu for the holiday.
Here are all the places that won't be closing the doors for Easter Sunday.
Bahama Breeze
It might not be the first thing you think of on Easter, but locations nationwide are going to be open for you to celebrate a Caribbean-themed Easter.
Do they have a brunch special? No. There won't be a traditional Easter brunch at Baham Breeze. But you can still grab a margarita and jackfruit tacos.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The Italian restaurant will welcome all comers on Easter.
Do they have a brunch special? It's not special to Easter, but the chain just launched its spring special menu. That includes Tuscan-Grilled Lamb Chops, Lemon Cream Linguine, and Mahi Wulfe.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory locations and their gigantic menus will be open over the holiday, so arrive ready to wolf down some cheesecake.
Do they have a brunch special? There will be no special Easter menu at Cheesecake Factory.
Daphne's
The Greek eatery will welcome you on Easter. Additionally, it's offering to feed kids for free with the purchase of an adult entrée. That deal will be offered at all 21 California locations.
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing special for Easter, no.
Denny's
You can count on Denny's to welcome you on Easter. Locations across the country will be open normal hours.
Do they have a brunch special? It's not serving a typical Easter special, but the chain recently introduced a new Meat Lovers Slam for $5.99 (two eggs, two pancakes, bacon, and sausage) and Strawberry Pancake Puppies, which cost just $1.99 for an order of six.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Guess what? Fleming's is open.
Do they have a brunch special? You better believe it. For adults and children, there's a special three-course menu for Easter.
Logan's Roadhouse
All locations will be open from 11am to 10pm. Also, if you head to the company's Facebook page, you'll find a coupon for kids to eat free with the purchase of an adult's meal.
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing out of the ordinary.
Outback Steakhouse
If you're looking for a steak dinner on Easter, you'll be able to find it Outback. Locations across the country will be open on Easter.
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing out of the ordinary will be served at Outback for the holiday.
Sizzler
The sizzling won't stop for Easter weekend. Sizzler will be open and is offering a deal where parents who eat at Sizzler over the weekend get a coupon for a free kids meal to be redeemed between April 22 and May 5.
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing out of the ordinary will be on the menu over Easter weekend.
Slater's 50/50
Locations will be open. It's also offering a promotion where kids can get a meal off the kid's menu for free with the purchase of any adult entrée.
Do they have a brunch special? There won't be any special available for Easter.
Smith & Wollensky
Locations will be holding usual hours on Easter Sunday.
Do they have a brunch special? All day Sunday, you can get in on the Dinner A La Carte Menu. That includes grilled lamb chops with mint and cilantro pesto, as well as an American wagyu tenderloin with roasted cipollini onion, asparagus, and foie gras truffle butter.
Veggie Grill
All locations will be kicking open its doors on Easter. Rejoice!
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing specifically for Easter, but the Spring Menu 2.0 launched the week before Easter. That menu includes chili cheese fries topped with taco fixin's, fajita burritos, patty melt, and Gazpacho.
Waffle House
What do you think? Of course, Waffle House is open. It's always open. It takes a hurricane to close them. (Seriously.)
Do they have a brunch special? Nothing doing on the special front.
Yard House
Yard House and its splendid beer selection will be open for your Easter enjoyment.
Do they have a brunch special? It won't be specially crafted for Easter, but select Yard House locations do serve brunch. Those locations are in Boca Raton, Florida; Denver, Colorado; Hallandale Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami Beach, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and San Jose, California.
Your Pie
The hours at Your Pie locations will vary, but they're going to be open. Call ahead to get information on when you can swing by.
Do they have a brunch special? A representative tells Thrillist there will be no special across all locations, but certain locations may be offering something for the holiday.
