Thanksgiving The Best Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Not everything is closed today. You've got options.

Courtsy of Buca di Beppo

Whether you're living through an A Christmas Story-style dinner disaster or just can't be bothered to make a big spread when you're not gathering with family, there are plenty of reasons to be thankful for the restaurants staying open on Thanksgiving. Of course, there are lots of local restaurants you'll be able to call upon for help. There are, however, also chains making sure options are available all over the place if you need a last-minute meal that is also festive. You'll find restaurants like Cracker Barrel, Boston Market, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse are all slinging turkey-based meals throughout the holiday. This year, many have also made sure to make it easy to get your food to-go or for delivery. There are a lot of risks involved with eating indoors at restaurants with the coronavirus pandemic surging across the country, so it's worth getting the meal for the road. Here are some of the big chains you can count on being open and serving turkey.

Bob Evans What to expect: As has been the case in the past, Bob Evans will be open on Thanksgiving. Every location is open from 8 am to 7 pm. As has been the case in the past, Bob Evans will be open on Thanksgiving. Every location is open from 8 am to 7 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Oh, yes. There are two Thanksgiving meal options. The celebration platter features a meal for one with turkey and "farm-fresh sides." The other option is its family celebration meal to go, which serves up to six. Is delivery or pickup available? You can pick up the family celebration meal on Thanksgiving. Get it hot, get home, and eat. There are also delivery options all day.

Photo courtesy of Bob Evans

Boston Market What to expect: Nearly every location will be open on Thanksgiving. The menu selections and hours, however, will change from place to place. Nearly every location will be open on Thanksgiving. The menu selections and hours, however, will change from place to place. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Oh, ja. You can get a plate with sliced turkey breast or a half signature rotisserie chicken, a pair of sides, dinner roll, and a slice of pie for $13.99. Is delivery or pickup available? Yes. You can get the Thanksgiving options to-go or for delivery.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen What to Expect: They're opening at 10 am for pick-up, and 11 am for dine-in service. : They're opening at 10 am for pick-up, and 11 am for dine-in service. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Holiday Feast includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Is delivery or pickup available? You can indeed order pickup.

Photo courtesy of Boston Market

Brio Italian Grille What to Expect: Dining rooms will open at 11 am. Dining rooms will open at 11 am. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The $28.99 Turkey Dinner comes with turkey, stuffing, broccolini, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry sauce, and Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding. Is delivery or pickup available? When you order through the website, you can get delivery or curbside pickup.

Buca Di Beppo What to expect: The doors will open at 10 am local time for order pick-up. It will allow in-restaurant dining to start at 11 am. The doors will open at 10 am local time for order pick-up. It will allow in-restaurant dining to start at 11 am. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There's a Thanksgiving meal that comes with white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. The options include a three-person meal at $68.99 and a 20-person pan for $399.99. Is delivery or pickup available? You're able to get curbside pickup or delivery.

Cracker Barrel What to expect: Just like it has done every year since 1969, Cracker Barrel is going to be open on Thanksgiving. Just like it has done every year since 1969, Cracker Barrel is going to be open on Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Oh, yes, indeed. You can get the Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing or Country Fried Turkey plate. Is delivery or pickup available? Cracker Barrel is opening options to make sure you can enjoy your CB Thanksgiving feast at home. There are Heat n' Serve Feast dinners available to take home.

Photo courtesy of Cracker Barrel

Fogo de Chão What to expect: Every location will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. Every location will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? It's going to presenting its own take on Thanksgiving cuisine. It's serving a roasted turkey with au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple stuffing, steamed asparagus, and cranberry relish, in addition to other options. Is delivery or pickup available? You can get the meal to-go, but there's only delivery from select locations. Call ahead to see if you can get delivery from your nearest Fogo.

Maggiano's Little Italy What to expect: It'll be open during normal hours for carryout, as well as dine-in where that's permitted. It'll be open during normal hours for carryout, as well as dine-in where that's permitted. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle serves four to five generous portions, according to the restaurant, and will run you $179.99. If you pick it up before Thanksgiving, you'll get it cold to be warmed up on Thursday. If you pick up on Thursday, it'll be hot. Is delivery or pickup available? You'll be able to grab carryout. Though, you may want to call in advance.

Ruth's Chris Steak House What to expect: Most locations are going to be open for Thanksgiving. Most locations are going to be open for Thanksgiving. Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There's a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving meal option at open locations. It'll run you $41.95 per adult. It comes with sliced oven-roasted turkey, Ruth’s sausage & herb stuffing, homemade gravy, cranberry relish, appetizers, sides, and desserts Is delivery or pickup available? A version of the dine-in meal for four is available for takeout. It'll cost $165.