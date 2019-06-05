Everywhere You Can Free Food for Signing-Up for Reward Programs

Nothing in life is truly free. The maxim is largely true, but it's true 100% of the time with restaurants. Nonetheless, you can swap an email address for some free goodies at tons of restaurants across the country.
Giving up personal information is certainly not free considering the noise it can create in your inbox and that some of the app-based programs have been a target for hackers, according to a New York Times report. Nonetheless, for some diners, it's a trade they're willing to make. If you're among that crowd, this collection of reward programs will help you sift through the noise. Below you'll find a breakdown of the perks and freebies you can expect from the variety of newsletters, apps, and programs offered by restaurants.
Here are all the perks and freebies you'll find at chain restaurants in the US.
Arby's
Sign-up reward: Sign up for the more-than-just-roast-beef chain's newsletter and you'll start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
Perks: The newsletter throws promos your way, often including ways to get a free taste of new menu items.
Bahama Breeze
Sign-up reward: You'll get a coupon for a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée.
Perks: You'll get a reward on your birthday and offers sent to your inbox.
Baja Fresh
Sign-up reward: Start your stay in Club Baja with a free taco.
Perks: While Club Baja sounds like a place where you could hang out with Jimmy Buffet and Sammy Hagar, it's actually a place where you'll get a free perk on your birthday and "hundreds of dollars" in perks throughout the course of the year.
Baskin-Robbins
Sign-up reward: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
Perks: You'll get an occasional deal delivered to you in the app.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
Sign-up reward: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.)
Perks: You get a point for every dollar you spend in the program. One hundred points gets you a $10 reward. You'll also get another free Pizookie on your birthday.
Black Angus Steakhouse
Sign-up reward: You'll land a free dessert for signing up.
Perks: For your birthday, you're getting a steak dinner. That's not bad, but it's only offered on your first birthday after joining the club. Outside of those deals, you'll have exclusive offers dropped in your inbox.
Bojangles
Sign-up reward: Go big or go home, I guess. You get a free half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea with your first purchase.
Perks: You'll get a coupon for a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with any purchase on your birthday. You'll also see deals hit your inbox with some frequency.
Bonefish Grill
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: Get 50% off your meal on every fourth visit.
Bruegger's Bagels
Sign-up reward: You'll land a free bagel with cream cheese for your troubles.
Perks: You'll be sent offers from time to time for being part of their Inner Circle.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Sign-up reward: You'll have 50 points added to your account to get you going.
Perks: You'll get 100 points for every $10 you spend. Then you can turn those points into rewards.
Carl's Jr.
Sign-up reward: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you'll get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
Perks: Exclusive offers are sent via email.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Sign-up reward: When you sign up for the eclub, you'll get a free order of chips and queso.
Perks: Members get food deals emailed to them.
Cold Stone Creamery
Sign-up reward: When you first sign-up for My Cold Stone Club Rewards, you get a BOGO coupon for a Creation.
Perks: Enter your phone number at checkout to get one point for every dollar you spend at Cold Stone. Every time you hit 50 points, you'll get $5 to spend at the ice cream shop. No app required.
Cotton Patch Cafe
Sign-up reward: Grab a free appetizer when you sign up.
Perks: In addition to getting perks emailed to you, you'll get a free dessert every year on your birthday and a free entrée on your anniversary.
Del Taco
Sign-up reward: You'll land a pair of free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up.
Perks: You can grab another pair of free tacos when you download the app, plus you'll get rewards in your inbox and a free shake on your birthday.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Sign-up reward: Join the Shmear society and you'll find a free bagel with shmear in your hands.
Perks: You're getting the hang of this. No huge rewards, but you'll get offers in your inbox.
El Fenix
Sign-up reward: You get a free bag of El Fenix tostada chips.
Perks: The restaurant will send you exclusive members-only offers for discounts on food.
Hwy 55
Sign-up reward: Download the My Hwy 55 app and you'll get set up with a free milkshake.
Perks: Scan your receipts into the app and you'll earn points based on your purchases. Get enough points and they'll send you a code for rewards.
Islands
Sign-up reward: A free order of chips and salsa are yours for signing up.
Perks: You'll get a point for every buck you spend. Every 250 points, you'll get a free entrée.
Juice It Up
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: With the Smooth eClub, you can get special discounts and promotions by email.
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
Sign-up reward: For joining the excellently named Slab Happy Rewards, you get a $5 reward after making your first purchase.
Perks: You'll earn a point for every dollar you spend. Every 50 points you collect can be redeemed for a $5 treat. The program recently transitioned to an app-based program.
Mimi's Cafe
Sign-up reward: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why you get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins when you sign up for Mimi's e-club.
Perks: You get perks sent to your inbox and a "sweet reward" on your birthday.
MOD Pizza
Sign-up reward: You get 75 points free when you open your account.
Perks: You get one point for every dollar you spend. At 150 points, you'll get a free MOD menu item.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Sign-up reward: You're getting a free cup of queso after you sign up.
Perks: You get a free burrito on your birthday every year. Boo-ya. You also accumulate points as you dine and you can turn those points into food.
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Sign-up reward: You'll get a free order of fries when you download the app and sign-up for Mooyah Rewards.
Perks: You get a point for every dollar you spend. 100 points lands you a $10 reward. Plus, there will be other random rewards thrown out there when you least expect it.
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: You'll get "incredible coupons, club members enjoy access to tasty specials, exclusive offers, exciting contests and club news via email."
Panera
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: You get perks as you build up points from your purchases.
Papa Murphy's
Sign-up reward: Take 25% off your next online order with a coupon received after sign-up.
Perks: You'll get discounts catapulted into your inbox by the take-and-bake pizza chain. You can choose whether you want the offers in your inbox or as a text message.
El Pollo Loco
Sign-up reward: Get hooked up with a free Original Pollo Bowl for signing up.
Perks: Get one point per dollar spent. Then get a $10 reward for every 100 points you accumulate. Plus you'll be set up with a reward on your birthday.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: On top of special days where Perks members get... well... perks, you accumulate smiles for every $2 you spend and the smiles get you to different levels with different perks. Okay. It sounds a bit like Schrute bucks. You can see how it all breaks down here.
Quiznos
Sign-up reward: You'll be rewarded with a free four-inch sub for signing up. (It's not the size that matters.)
Perks: Spend a dollar, earn a point. Over time, those points magically turn into sandwiches.
Red Cow
Sign-up reward: The Minneapolis-based chain's e-club offers a $10 gift to apply to your check the next time you dine in.
Perks: You'll get the occasional offer in your inbox.
Rubio's Coastal Grill
Sign-up reward: They'll say cheers to your new friendship by offering you a free taco.
Perks: The Beach Club means you'll get the vaguely labeled "exclusive offers and special promotions."
San Pedro Fish Market Grille
Sign-up reward: You'll get one free shrimp taco when you sign up.
Perks: It's not totally clear from the site, but you'll get some offers in your inbox. That's kind of the drill with most of these programs.
Schlotzsky's
Sign-up reward: A free small classic sandwich is headed your way when you sign up.
Perks: You'll get $7 off after your 7th visit. Schlotzsky's will also send you some discounts.
Sizzler
Sign-up reward: You'll get a free entrée when you sign up for the Real Deal eClub.
Perks: Members get deals sent to their inbox.
Snuffer's
Sign-up reward: When you download the Cheddar Fries Nation app, you'll get a free small order of Cheddar Fries.
Perks: You'll get rewards on your birthday and for referring a friend. You'll also earn points for every dollar you spend at Snuffer's. Those earn you rewards like free appetizers, shakes, burgers, and more.
Subway
Sign-up reward: Nothing.
Perks: It's a pretty light reward program. You'll get four "tokens" for every dollar spent. Collect 200 tokens and you'll get a $2 reward. Basically, you get $2 back for every $50 you spend. There's also the occasional special offer thrown your way outside of the token thing.
True Food Kitchen
Sign-up reward: None.
Perks: The tiered reward program is based on annual spending. The higher your tier, the more incentives you get. You'll also get preview tastings of menu changes and comped food on occasion.
Wetzel's Pretzels
Sign-up reward: You're getting a free lawn mower! No. You're getting a free "pretzel item." It's a pretzel shop.
Perks: Happy birthday to you! You get a free pretzel on your birthday. You also get a free "pretzel item" after you purchase six "pretzel items." You'll also get offers sent to your inbox. Their rewards program is app-based, so you need to download the app.
Wingstop
Sign-up reward: Join "The Club" (look, it's called Wingstop, they don't beat around the bush naming things) and get a free order of fries.
Perks: You'll get emails on deals and a free gift for your birthday.
Yard House
Sign-up reward: You'll get an offer for a free appetizer in your inbox.
Perks: Discounts will be emailed to you with some regularity.
