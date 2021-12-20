Get $500 to Spend at Your Favorite Restaurants for Just $90

Fact: Eating out is more expensive than ever right now. Luckily, restaurants.com is currently offering a serious deal that'll get you $500 to spend at your favorite local eateries for only $90. That's a lot of eating out for a fraction of the cost. Your wallet and your belly will thank you.

The website usually lets you search by restaurant or location to find dining deals that don't expire, and claims to offer more than 500,000 deals every day across 62,000 restaurants. These include local spots, but also chains like Chick-fil-A, Panera, Subway, and IHOP.

Currently, the site is offering a special deal in which users can purchase a $500 gift card to use on restaurants.com for $90—that's 82% off. The gift card can be used on dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders through the platform.

Even better, you can use the gift card on the restaurant deals already offered on the site. The card has no expiration date, but you need to buy it in the next three days. Various pricing options are available, but the $90 one gets you the most bang for your buck.