Get Paid Almost $5,000 to Travel Wherever You Want to Go

Get ready to add the C-suite title of Chief Spring Breaker to your LinkedIn profile—RetailMeNot is here to hire you for the role of a lifetime.

As part of RetailMeNot's massive new travel deal promotion, dubbed Spring Savecation, the company is also looking for one individual to fill its new "Chief Spring Breaker" role. The "new hire," or better, the winner, will get almost $5,000 in travel funds to take the trip they always wanted to experience.

Entering the sweepstake is pretty simple, and it only requires you to fill out an application, which you can find right here. Explain why you love traveling and if you're either planning to go on a solo trip or to take a travel buddy with you, and you're all set! Starting today, you have until March 24 to submit your entry, after which the winning Chief Spring Breaker will be announced.

Even if you don't get the job, you can still take advantage of the Spring Savecation event. The promotion allows customers to save a ton of money on various travel expenses purchased between March 10 and March 14. You can save up to 60% on purchases needed for upcoming travel from some major brands, including Amazon, Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Orbitz, VRBO, and others. You can check out all the deals offered right here.