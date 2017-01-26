This 3-In-1 Appliance Will Cook Your Whole Damn Breakfast

Let's be real here: it's a miracle if you have enough time to brew coffee on most mornings, let alone make and eat a full breakfast. But if you enjoy the luxury of eating breakfast and need to get your required servings of fried eggs, sausage, and buttered toast for the day, then 1) lucky you and 2) there's a brilliant 3-in-1 appliance for that.

It's called the ’50s-Style 3-in-1 Breakfast Station and you can use it to cook your whole damn breakfast -- if you're willing to give up the kitchen counter space. The coffee maker/toaster/griddle will let you toast four slices of bread, brew four cups of coffee, and even fry/grill eggs, sausage, bacon, or whatever other breakfast meats you enjoy -- all at the same time. You'll just have to get over the machine's glossy, nostalgia-inducing design.