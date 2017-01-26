This 3-In-1 Appliance Will Cook Your Whole Damn Breakfast

Let's be real here: it's a miracle if you have enough time to brew coffee on most mornings, let alone make and eat a full breakfast. But if you enjoy the luxury of eating breakfast and need to get your required servings of fried eggs, sausage, and buttered toast for the day, then 1) lucky you and 2) there's a brilliant 3-in-1 appliance for that.
It's called the ’50s-Style 3-in-1 Breakfast Station and you can use it to cook your whole damn breakfast -- if you're willing to give up the kitchen counter space. The coffee maker/toaster/griddle will let you toast four slices of bread, brew four cups of coffee, and even fry/grill eggs, sausage, bacon, or whatever other breakfast meats you enjoy -- all at the same time. You'll just have to get over the machine's glossy, nostalgia-inducing design.
Obviously, making your coffee, eggs, and bacon are easy enough with the separate kitchen appliances that you already own, so unless breakfast is your thing, dropping 70 bucks or so on the novelty product doesn't make much sense. If, for some reason, you feel compelled to impulse-buy one of the things, you should probably check out this all-in-one frying pan, too. Also, we're sorry.
h/t Delish
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.