Get to Pretend You're an Influencer in Miami for a Weekend, for Free

If you have ever lived vicariously through your favorite influencers while they're on a brand trip, we have good news for you. Thanks to Revlon, you might actually get to experience all the perks of a brand trip yourself.

In a partnership with TripAdvisor, Revlon just launched the #GetColorStayed Sweepstakes, which will allow one winner to pick a friend who will be treated with them to a VIP three-night stay at a five-star hotel in Miami Beach. Included in the prize is your own personal make-up artist, as well as all the products from the new Revlon ColorStay line. The grand prize is said to be worth $8,000.

If you don't win, don't worry—there's still some other prizes to redeem. Two runner-ups will receive $1,000 each in the form of a Walmart gift card to spend on Revlon ColorStay products (and more).

Just last week, Revlon hosted more than 20 influencers on a brand trip to Miami to test out the brand's new ColorStay line, so the idea is that you get to live that cushy influencer life for yourself for a long weekend.

Participating is much simpler than you think. Head over to this website, enter your name and contact information, and you're all set. Winners will be notified in the future.