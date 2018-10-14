Someone Put Googly Eyes on a Revolutionary War Statue and Police Are Not Pleased

The invention of googly eyes was probably the high-water mark of Western civilization, but we don't have time to get into that right now. Genius is so often misunderstood, and it seems that there are those who believe that googly eyes do not improve literally every situation imaginable.
We're talking about Savannah, Georgia. A stern warning against googly eyes has been issued on the City of Savannah Government Facebook page, and it's hard not to feel like it's an attack on whimsy itself.
The 'Black Mirror' Killer Pizza Truck Is Real Now, Thanks To Pizza Hut
The city is displeased by the creative addition of a pair of googly eyes to a Revolutionary War monument in Johnson Square. The man depicted is Nathanael Greene, who served in the Continental Army as a major general during the Revolutionary War.
The tone of the Facebook post led one commenter to opine, "Whoever posted this, does not understand how the internet works." Presumably, they're referring to, among other things, the opening line: "Who did this?!"
The post goes on to assert, "It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime." That is certainly true. (You might wonder how something can be both funny and not a laughing matter at once, but this isn't the time to get into that either.) Savannah Now reports that if the damage is more than $500, the crime will be considered a felony. If it's less than that, it's a misdemeanor.
Police are actively searching for the eye-googler.
h/t Mashable, Savannah Now
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.