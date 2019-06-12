This Dream Job Will Pay You $5K/Week to Travel the Country Eating BBQ

Everyone's favorite aluminum foil brand -- i.e. the only brand you can think of -- is bringing back its highly coveted Chief Grilling Officer position. The Reynolds Wrap CGO's main duty over their brief tenure with the company is to find the best BBQ ribs in the United States. That doesn't sound like an insurmountable burden.
The two-week position pays you $10,000 to trek to "some of the most notorious BBQ cities" hunting for the best ribs someone else's money can buy. Not only are you getting paid to do this, but they're also going to let you bring a friend along for the journey. In addition to the cash, you'll have travel expenses and lodging covered for you and your guest.
Kari Blanks was the 2018 Chief Grilling Officer, and Reynolds Wrap paid her to eat her way through Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas, and Austin. Naturally, she had to document the experience, which you can see at their CGO page. But this side of LeBron James, it doesn't look like it was anywhere near as much work as you normally put in before taking home $10K.
You'll document the great eats you find and pass along grilling tips. Maybe you can even share your expert advice for getting through a night of intense meat sweats.
How can you get such a prestigious gig for a couple of weeks over the summer? Send a photo of you "grilling [your] favorite recipe" along with 100 words about why you're the person for the job to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com. The deadline is midnight on June 19. So, start planning the perfect shot of you using your family BBQ sauce recipe in the backyard. I recommend smearing a little on your face to make it look like you've been working hard.
