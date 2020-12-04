Reynolds Kitchens Will Pay You $5,000 to Bake Cookies

Anyone can toss some cookie dough in the oven, but not everyone can create their own cookie recipe. Reynolds Kitchens—known for its parchment paper and foil products—is offering $5,000 to one talented baker who has what it takes to craft five original cookie recipes that will be shared on its website and social media channels.

The chosen baker will become the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur, and they'll have lots of baking to do this holiday season. Here's the scoop: