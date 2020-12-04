Reynolds Kitchens Will Pay You $5,000 to Bake Cookies
You'll become the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur.
Anyone can toss some cookie dough in the oven, but not everyone can create their own cookie recipe. Reynolds Kitchens—known for its parchment paper and foil products—is offering $5,000 to one talented baker who has what it takes to craft five original cookie recipes that will be shared on its website and social media channels.
The chosen baker will become the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur, and they'll have lots of baking to do this holiday season. Here's the scoop:
As the Cookie Connoisseur, you'll be responsible for...
- sharing your favorite original cookie recipe right off the bat.
- crafting four new groundbreaking cookie recipes during the holiday season.
You'll make a good Cookie Connoisseur if you...
- enjoy experimenting with wild and unconventional ingredients when you bake.
- are the go-to cookie maker among your family and friends.
- have strong opinions about the baking ingredients you use.
- are willing to share your creations with the world.
If selected, you'll receive...
- a $5,000 baking stipend.
- a supply of Reynolds' parchment paper.
To apply, email the following to Careers@ReynoldsKitchens.com by Tuesday, December 8:
- Age (applicants must be over 18 years old)
- City, state, and ZIP code (applicants must live in the US)
- Your favorite original cookie recipe, with a bulleted list of ingredients
- A photo of the original cookie
- An explanation of why you deserve the job, in 250 words or less
