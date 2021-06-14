Grilling Newbies Can Make $10,000 Perfecting Their BBQ Skills This Summer

Some people think there's not much to barbecuing. You just light a fire and throw on whatever you're eating, whether it's steaks, burgers, hot dogs, or something else. Real grill masters know it's not that simple, but it takes time to reach that status. If you're more of a novice griller—someone who can maybe cook a hot dog to perfection, but hasn't quite mastered other meats—Reynolds has a job for you.

Instead of looking for grill experts to test its products as it has done in years past, Reynolds is looking for grill newbies to try new products and recipes throughout the summer.

The company will pay one hopeful barbecuer $10,000 and supply them with plenty of Reynolds Wrap. All they ask is that the winner has a passion for BBQ and a desire to learn. Oh, they'll also have to be down to share their most mortifying grill disasters, but that's small potatoes when there's $10k at stake.

If you're selected, you'll get to participate in a one-on-one virtual grilling lesson with master griller Steven Raichlen, cookbook author and host of the TV shows like Project Fire and Barbecue University. You'll also be asked to document your journey from newcomer to semi-pro in a blog and share glimpses into your experience on the website and on social media.

To apply, all you have to do is share a photo from your biggest #GrillFail or a picture of you doing a "grill-timidated" pose and send it to RookieGriller@ReynoldsGrill.com. You'll also be asked to give a little backstory behind your grill fail and tell Reynolds why the company should pick you to be the Reynolds Wrap Rookie Griller.

Applicants must be over 18 and live in the US and must get their applications in by 11:59 pm EST on June 18.