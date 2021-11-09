3 Hot Dog-Inspired Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes, Courtesy of Reynolds Wrap

I have zero patience for hot dog hate. Will partaking in an occasional Frank take years off my life? Possibly! Do I want to know the ins and outs of how they're made? Absolutely not! But I'll keep on keeping on as long as my cravings demand it. And now, for my fellow hot dog fans, Reynolds Wrap has created three Thanksgiving turkey recipes inspired by our favorite styles.

The aluminum foil maker is celebrating the food holiday with a never-ketchup-ed Chicago Style Turkey Dog, onion and sauerkraut-laden New York Style Turkey Dog, and Chili Cheese Turkey Dog. Basically, the brand is taking all your go-to red hot toppings and tossing them on a traditional bird, you know, to keep your Thanksgiving interesting this year. Shift the dinner table conversation from those heated political debates to a new polarizing topic, like whether ketchup is the ultimate hot dog sin.