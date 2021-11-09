3 Hot Dog-Inspired Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes, Courtesy of Reynolds Wrap
Are you more of a Chicago-style dog fan or strictly chili cheese person?
I have zero patience for hot dog hate. Will partaking in an occasional Frank take years off my life? Possibly! Do I want to know the ins and outs of how they're made? Absolutely not! But I'll keep on keeping on as long as my cravings demand it. And now, for my fellow hot dog fans, Reynolds Wrap has created three Thanksgiving turkey recipes inspired by our favorite styles.
The aluminum foil maker is celebrating the food holiday with a never-ketchup-ed Chicago Style Turkey Dog, onion and sauerkraut-laden New York Style Turkey Dog, and Chili Cheese Turkey Dog. Basically, the brand is taking all your go-to red hot toppings and tossing them on a traditional bird, you know, to keep your Thanksgiving interesting this year. Shift the dinner table conversation from those heated political debates to a new polarizing topic, like whether ketchup is the ultimate hot dog sin.
Here's how to whip up the concoctions, according to Reynolds:
- The Chicago-Style Turkey Dog: Rub your bird with a combination of celery salt and ground mustard before glazing in a yellow mustard. Cook under a Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil tent before basting the turkey with a fresh coat of mustard glaze and serve with pickle spears, chopped onions, sport peppers, and tomato slices. Do not add ketchup.
- New York-Style Turkey Dog: Douse the turkey with a zesty onion powder rub and ketchup glaze before cooking in your Heavy Duty Foil and finishing the dish with sauerkraut, homemade onion sauce, and spicy brown mustard.
- The Chili Cheese Turkey Dog: Coat your turkey in chili powder rub, wrap in Reynolds wrap, and cook through. Top your bird with shredded cheese, onions, and sliced jalapeños.
"At Reynolds Wrap, we know that people are just as passionate about how they enjoy their hot dogs as they are about their classic Thanksgiving turkey," Reynolds consumer products brand manager Emanuel de Luca said in a press release. "So we're making this Thanksgiving the most fun yet by tapping into this passion with three Turkey Dog recipes that are sure to inspire debates as intense as whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich."