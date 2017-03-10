CNN Host Eats Human Brains on TV and a Lot of People Are Upset

"Why are people on that side of the river so afraid of the Aghori," Aslan asks an Aghori ascetic, through a translator, as they sit around a fire. Their faces are both covered in the cremated ashes of dead people.

"Should we eat the living?" the Aghori replies. "Shall I show you by eating my own flesh? Then call me an Aghori."

"Why do --"

"I will cut your head off if you keep talking so much!" the guru yells at him, followed by a couple cuts and camera movements that make it feel painfully like an Arrested Development episode.

"I feel like this may have been a mistake," Aslan says to his camera crew. "Maybe just, like, someone distracts him, and I just leave. We can be polite. I can be very polite about it."