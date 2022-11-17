Rice Krispies Is Giving Away $2,000 to 25 Families This Christmas
Santa Claus himself will aid the giveaway.
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats is looking to improve the Christmases of 25 families. According to the company's research, families spend roughly $1,500 yearly on gifts, travel, and entertainment. So, to make it easier on some wallets this year, the company is giving away $2,000 to 25 families. To do so, Rice Krispies has enlisted the help of Santa Claus. Well, @SantaJClaus on TikTok, at least.
"This holiday season, you should celebrate by making homemade Rice Krispies treats to share with Santa, and by entering the Rice Krispies Cereal sweeps for a chance to win $2,000 toward your wish list!" said @SantaJClaus on TikTok. "It's almost as easy as making AND EATING homemade Rice Krispies treats!"
To be eligible to win $2,000 to get your holiday shopping done, you must be at least 18 and a resident of the United States. To enter the contest, follow Rice Krispies on TikTok and comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry sweepstakes post, which is embedded above. Your last chance to enter is on December 10, 2022. Your TikTok profile must be public to qualify. Winners will be randomly selected and notified on or around December 12.
You can get more details about the contest and see the complete rules at RiceKrispies.com/Santa.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.