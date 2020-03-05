This Map Shows the Richest Person in Every State

I'll know I've made it when I can order a drink without clarifying "the cheapest tequila will do." But I'm not there yet. I drink well liquor, bring my own snacks to the movies, and cry a little every time I pay my egregious New York City rent. But you know who doesn't do that? Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffet. They are sickeningly rich.
As if we weren't already aware they're rolling in it, personal finance site HowMuch compiled a map (shown below) of the wealthiest folks in each state to, apparently, make me feel bad about my own financial situation (one day I'll upgrade to Patrón! One day!!!!).
Here are the top 10 wealthiest people on the map:
1. Jeff Bezos (Washington): $117.1B
2. Warren Buffett (Nebraska): $89.6B
3. Mark Zuckerberg (California): $81.9B
4. Michael Bloomberg (New York): $58.4B
5. Jim Walton (Arkansas): $51.9B
6. Alice Walton (Texas): $51.7B
7. Charles Koch (Kansas): $42.8B
8. Sheldon Adelson (Nevada): $41.4B
9. Phil Knight and family (Oregon): $40B
10. Jacqueline Mars (Virginia): $30.2B
To gather the info, HowMuch looked at Forbes' recent billionaires list. And while the roster includes a few notable names -- hello, ever heard of a guy named Mark Zuckerberg? -- it's not all celeb moguls. There's also an obvious trend. Though, of course, we've got some ladies out here representing, the map is dominated by white males.
Now, if anyone wants to donate a couple billion my way, I could help even out that gender discrepancy? Preferably something over $30 billion so we can crack the top 10. Just a thought.
