Here Are the Top 10 Richest Places in the U.S.

When you think of America's richest places, you probably look to the heart of the big cities on our coasts, but according to a study published by Bloomberg, the richest communities are actually camped out in the 'burbs within driving distance of those cities.
The study uses the most recent data from the US Census and compares affluent US communities based on average income. A typical US family in 2016 had a median household income of just over $59,000, but to make the top 100 a community needed "a household income closer to $200,000." That's up $10,000 from last year's analysis.
Here are all 10 of the very richest places in the US, along with their average household income:
10. Darien, Connecticut - $327,901
9. Highland Park, Texas - $330,703
8. Bronxville, New York - $334,848
7. Old Greenwich, Connecticut - $334,911
6. Hillsborough, California - $350,917
5. Short Hills, New Jersey - $354,479
4. Los Altos Hills, California - $373,848
3. Scarsdale, New York - $387,558
2. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado - $390,224
1. Atherton, California - $443,403
As you can see, a lot of these communities are around Silicon Valley and the New York City area without actually being located in cities. Atherton, California, the No. 1 spot, is located more or less between San Francisco and San Jose. More importantly, it's also near Palo Alto, Stanford University, and Menlo Park (aka the home of Facebook). The 6-square-mile community's average household income is a full $50,000 higher than the second-place city, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Unsurprisingly, cities and towns in the tri-state area of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York took 36 of the 100 spots, making it the most concentrated area of wealth in the country. What's more surprising is Highland Park, Texas's placement. The town is located in central Dallas Country and jumped from 14th place to ninth place in this year's survey, which Bloomberg attributes to "a zero state income tax and relatively low overall tax burden [making] it more attractive."
If you're feeling left out because your town didn't make the list, just remember: It's not the number in your bank account that counts, it's the size of the kitschy fountain in your front yard.
