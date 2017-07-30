'Rick and Morty' Creator Finally Gets His McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Just in time for Sunday's return of Rick and Morty, McDonald's has made Rick -- the show's deranged grandfather -- a very happy intergalactic criminal. At least, they've made show co-creator Justin Roiland very happy by sending him a bottle of the company's long-discontinued Szechuan Sauce.
In the season 3 premiere, which aired back in April, Rick revealed his unrivaled passion for McDonald's Szechuan sauce, a limited release used in a promotion for Disney's Mulan in 1998. "Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures," Rick tells Morty in the first episode of Season 3. "I'm not driven by avenging my dead family, Morty. That was fake. I'm driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty. That's my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping sauce Szechuan sauce."
At San Diego Comic Con, Roiland teased he'd be getting a bottle of the good stuff. He shared its arrival on Saturday.
Roiland received the much-desired jug of dipping sauce with a note from the golden arches.
“We’ll spare you the physics, but turns out, Dimension C-1998M is a place where it’s always 1998,” the note reads. “1998 every day. No smartphones, no social media. It’s a weird, scary place. But they’ve got Szechuan Sauce on the regular menu.”
However, Roiland might not be the only one taking a taste of nostalgia. "A few lucky fans will also get to experience the glory," the note promises. McDonald's hasn't specified what that means, but we have to assume this is the true true.
Hopefully, this isn't the end of Rick. He did say his arc is all about the sauce now. It'd be a shame for such a genius criminal to be undone by a bottle of discontinued brown sauce. Evil Morty will probably find a way to intercept the Szechuan Sauce before Rick C-137 gets his hands on it. Right? He has to. (#TeamEvilMorty)
