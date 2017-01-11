Not Rickrolling: Rick Astley Is Launching His Own Beer

"I enjoy a beer with friends and I'm hoping to sell my own brand soon," Astley said, per the report. "Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they've been sending me various bottles to sample. Some are quite fruity -- one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we've gone for a pilsner type lager. All I need now is a name for it."

Considering the bait and switch nature of rickrolling and, of course, the general awfulness of the Internet sometimes, it's easy to assume the Rick Astley beer story, which just seems way too good to be true, is a cruel joke. Fortunately, it's not. When reached via email on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Mikkeller confirmed Astley is indeed working with the brewery to develop a signature beer.