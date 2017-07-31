This Restaurant Lets You Cliff Dive While Waiting for Your Food

At most restaurants, the only kind of diving -- say, into a three-foot burrito, or into a giant taco pizza, or into 34 slices of cheesecake -- you can do is (hopefully) just metaphorical. A cliffside restaurant called Rick's Cafe, however, has a reputation for a decidedly different kind of diving: the literal kind -- off steep cliffs as high as 35ft.
The restaurant is perched along the cliffs above the Caribbean Sea in Negril, Jamaica, and is famous for its prime position for diving and unrivaled sunset views on the water. As you can see in the video above, patrons can throw themselves from cliffs ranging from 15ft high to 35ft high, although some have seen life guards and regulars jump from even high positions. Basically, you're welcome to leap from a damn cliff while you wait for your dinner at the eatery. Hunger makes us do crazy things, right?
Although the restaurant has twice been destroyed by hurricanes since it first opened in 1974, founder Richard Hershman has rebuilt the place "bigger and better" each time, according to a history section on the company's website. Locals and hungry, thrill-seeking tourists flock to the restaurant for a simple menu ranging from Surf 'n' Turf to eccentrically named cocktails like "Sex With Rick," the views, and of course, the diving.
But dive at your own risk. The water below is only about 15ft deep and it'll likely take a while to get to the nearest hospital. Judging by its name, maybe the aforementioned drink should come with a similar warning.
