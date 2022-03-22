This Ring Was Made from Ranch Dressing & Sold for $12,000

Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

It's been argued that you can put ranch dressing on anything. And while the verdict is still out on how ranch pairs with certain foods, there's an expensive new piece of evidence in favor of its surprisingly broad utility. Hidden Valley Ranch created a first-of-its-kind diamond made of ranch, which just sold on Ebay for over $12,000. The round, brilliant-cut diamond was created by a professional diamond maker in a lab by heating Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning to 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit and then crushing the leftover charred dressing beneath 400 tons of pressure. The diamond took five months in total to create. After the two carat rock was formed and polished to perfection, the diamond was set in a 14K white gold band with "HVR LVR" ("Hidden Valley Ranch Lover") engraved on the inside.

According to the Hidden Valley's Marketing Director, Deb Crandall, the inspiration behind the Hidden Valley Ranch ring was love. "Last year, when one of our custom Valentine's Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal, we were inspired," she said, adding that the proposal made her wonder "How can we make this act of love even more memorable?" And thus, the ranch ring was born. Anyone interested in the ring could place their bids via Ebay up until March 17. Although we can't be sure the winner will be using the ring for a proposal, Hidden Valley wanted to make sure they received it by March 20, which is National Proposal Day. After 79 bids and a starting offer of $310, the ring eventually sold for $12,550. All proceeds from the unusual diamond ring went toward the charity Feeding America.

