Watch This Stunning Video of Sunday's Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

The last total solar eclipse to cross the United States feels like it took place an impossibly long time ago. (Partly because 2020 has already lasted for six years.) There won't be another total solar eclipse visible in the US until April 8, 2024, which doesn't help lessen that feeling.

So, for now, the eclipse-starved will have to enjoy eclipses taking place in other parts of the world. Three eclipses are happening during the current lunar month, which is rare, and one of those is an annular solar eclipse. Unfortunately, like the penumbral lunar eclipse earlier this month, the solar eclipse that took place on June 21 was not visible in North America. However, you can still watch it online.

An annular solar eclipse is different than a total solar eclipse. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is at a point in its orbit where it's too far from the Earth to completely blot out the light of the sun. Instead, when the two celestial objects are aligned, you see a fiery ring or partial ring blazing around the dark shadow of the moon.