Here's Where to Watch the Spectacular 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Live on Thursday
Live streams will kick off in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021.
ICYMI, an important celestial event is going down Thursday, June 10. At 6:53 am EST, the new moon will eclipse the sun for a rare spectacle, known as the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse. And while you can check it out IRL (more on that in a minute), there are also online streaming options—should your sky visibility or lack of motivation to get out of bed bring you to that.
Catching the Ring of Fire Eclipse in the actual sky isn't quite as easy as one might think. As we previously reported, only parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia will have complete visibility while northeastern North America, northern Europe, and northern Asia will get partial visibility. Should you be outside of those areas—or too cozy under the covers Thursday morn—you're in luck. There will be multiple live-streamed events.
Here's where to watch the Ring of Fire Eclipse:
On Royal Observatory Greenwich at 5:05 am EST
On Time and Date at 5 am EST
On Virtual Telescope Project at 4 am EST
"Our expert astronomy team will help explain the science of solar eclipses and answer all your space questions," the Royal Observatory said in a statement, referencing its live-stream event. "You'll see exactly the same view as our astronomers, with a live telescope feed of the Sun from our state-of-the-art Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope."
So what exactly can viewers expect of the experience? According to NASA, as the moon moves between the Sun and Earth, the moon will partially block the sun, creating a dark disk on top of a large, bright disk, which creates that bright ring of fire look.
Not everyone will get that experience, however. In certain geographic locations, you won't get that ring around the moon at all, but instead catch a partial solar eclipse, which, per NASA, looks almost like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun.