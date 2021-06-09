Here's Where to Watch the Spectacular 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Live on Thursday

ICYMI, an important celestial event is going down Thursday, June 10. At 6:53 am EST, the new moon will eclipse the sun for a rare spectacle, known as the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse. And while you can check it out IRL (more on that in a minute), there are also online streaming options—should your sky visibility or lack of motivation to get out of bed bring you to that.

Catching the Ring of Fire Eclipse in the actual sky isn't quite as easy as one might think. As we previously reported, only parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia will have complete visibility while northeastern North America, northern Europe, and northern Asia will get partial visibility. Should you be outside of those areas—or too cozy under the covers Thursday morn—you're in luck. There will be multiple live-streamed events.

Here's where to watch the Ring of Fire Eclipse: