Rio Olympics 2016: Final Medal Count

The Rio Olympics come to a close Sunday and the final medal tally is in. As expected, the United States did quite well. The U.S. team racked up the most medals overall and the most gold medals of the 2016 Summer Games, led by outstanding performances in swimming (33 medals), track and field (32 medals), and gymnastics (12 medals).

With 46 gold medals and a ridiculous 121 total medals, the U.S. far exceeded any other country in Rio. Great Britain came in second with 27 golds, followed closely by China with 26. China had the second most total medals with 70.

It was the most medals the U.S. earned since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, though that Olympic total comes with an asterisk. At that Olympics, the U.S. won 83 golds and 174 total medals, but the Games were boycotted by the Soviet Union, East Germany, and Cuba in response to the United States boycotting the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.