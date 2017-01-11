Rio 2016
News

'Happy Gilmore'-Inspired Marathon Medalist Has Only Run a Marathon Twice

By Published On 08/21/2016 By Published On 08/21/2016
More From Rio 2016

related

Every British Olympian Had the Same Suitcase, Which Caused This Scene

related

Get Hyped to Go to Tokyo's Summer Olympics in 2020 (or Right Now)

related

22 Photos That Show How the Olympics Changed in 100 Years

related

Japan May Make Olympic Medals Out of Smartphones

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Want to feel a bit like some people are just built for sport? American Olympian Galen Rupp grabbed bronze in the marathon at Rio on Sunday, but it's not his event. That doesn't mean it's "not his event" like Usain Bolt's "event" is the 200-meter, but he's still the favorite in the 100-meter. It means Rupp doesn't run marathons. Or, at least, he didn't before this year's Olympics.

Rupp's main event the 10,000-meter. He finished fifth in that at Rio after tangling with the eventual winner in the middle of the race. Rupp has only run a marathon twice in his life. The first time was the Olympic qualifier in Los Angeles, which he won. The second time, he won bronze in Rio.

That's a little crazy. But the best part of it might be where he says he's taking motivation from.

"I was watching Happy Gilmore the other day," said Rupp in the video above. "He fights being a golfer for a while, saying he's a hockey player. I fought being a marathoner. I wanted to run on the track, but, you know, maybe this is my best event."

Saying he's inspired by Happy Gilmore sounds ridiculous, but it actually makes a lot of sense when he explains it. He didn't even have to fight Bob Barker to come to the realization.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
How to Watch the Rio 2016 Olympics Anytime and Anywhere
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
You Need to Watch This Hilarious 2004 Rant About Olympic Badminton
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
Rio's Green Stadium Let This Guy Transport the Tennis Court Under the Sea and into Star Wars
Rio 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like