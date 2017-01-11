Watching the Olympics Made People Wish There Was Olympic Porn

The same thing was seen with variations on the term "athlete," which peaked 618 percent above average during the Games.

That was also seen with individual sports. Volleyball topped the list of Olympic-related sporting interest. Soccer came next, followed by swimming, and gymnastics. Not an entirely surprising run there, as those are some of the most popular sports at the Games. Marathon's appearance in there is maybe the most surprising of those Olympic sports, but every sport gets its day in the sun.

However, some off-topic uses of the term "marathon" may have had something to do with its popularity. It peaked at 689 percent of usual search traffic, with its second highest traffic day being the actual day of the marathon. But the most common search term was "sex marathon" and the third most-searched term was "masturbation marathon." So, marathon's popularity on Pornhub may not have had that much to do with running.