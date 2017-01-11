Rio 2016
News

Japanese Prime Minister Shows up to Closing Ceremony as Super Mario

By Published On 08/21/2016 By Published On 08/21/2016
More From Rio 2016

related

Every British Olympian Had the Same Suitcase, Which Caused This Scene

related

Get Hyped to Go to Tokyo's Summer Olympics in 2020 (or Right Now)

related

22 Photos That Show How the Olympics Changed in 100 Years

related

Japan May Make Olympic Medals Out of Smartphones

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

A big part of every Olympic Closing Ceremony is the host country handing off the Olympics to the Games' next host country. Sunday, that meant that Rio was passing the proverbial and actual torch to Tokyo. So naturally, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in attendance. 

However, Abe managed to make an entrance worth of some WWE entrance music. Abe appeared from a massive green warp pipe in the middle of the arena as Super Mario. He emerged from the classic Mario Bros. warp pipe to the game's signature sound effects and it was the best thing any government official has done since a New York Park Ranger issued a statement about a naked Donald Trump statue on Thursday. 

Take a look at some video (above) and images (below) of Abe's masterful entrance below. Tokyo looks like they're ready to put on a show.

The video that preceded Abe turning into Super Mario (and drilling through the Earth from Tokyo to Rio) also featured Japanese Olympians, Hello Kitty, Pac-Man, and other figures from Japanese popular culture. Abe was a good sport for  doing this, particularly because he stood in a suit in the rain on a warp pipe in Rio like it was just another day at the office.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
The Best of Leslie Jones' Hilarious Olympics Tweets
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
Bachelorette Party Crashes Live Olympics Broadcast
Rio 2016

related

READ MORE
Fans Hilariously Mistake Average Dude for Olympic Gold Medalist on Twitter
Rio 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like