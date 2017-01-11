Japanese Prime Minister Shows up to Closing Ceremony as Super Mario

A big part of every Olympic Closing Ceremony is the host country handing off the Olympics to the Games' next host country. Sunday, that meant that Rio was passing the proverbial and actual torch to Tokyo. So naturally, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in attendance.

However, Abe managed to make an entrance worth of some WWE entrance music. Abe appeared from a massive green warp pipe in the middle of the arena as Super Mario. He emerged from the classic Mario Bros. warp pipe to the game's signature sound effects and it was the best thing any government official has done since a New York Park Ranger issued a statement about a naked Donald Trump statue on Thursday.