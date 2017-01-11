Japanese Prime Minister Shows up to Closing Ceremony as Super Mario

A big part of every Olympic Closing Ceremony is the host country handing off the Olympics to the Games' next host country. Sunday, that meant that Rio was passing the proverbial and actual torch to Tokyo. So naturally, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in attendance.
However, Abe managed to make an entrance worth of some WWE entrance music. Abe appeared from a massive green warp pipe in the middle of the arena as Super Mario. He emerged from the classic Mario Bros. warp pipe to the game's signature sound effects and it was the best thing any government official has done since a New York Park Ranger issued a statement about a naked Donald Trump statue on Thursday.
Take a look at some video (above) and images (below) of Abe's masterful entrance below. Tokyo looks like they're ready to put on a show.
The video that preceded Abe turning into Super Mario (and drilling through the Earth from Tokyo to Rio) also featured Japanese Olympians, Hello Kitty, Pac-Man, and other figures from Japanese popular culture. Abe was a good sport for doing this, particularly because he stood in a suit in the rain on a warp pipe in Rio like it was just another day at the office.