Ritz Is Bringing Back a Nostalgic Summertime Treat This Month

Earlier this year, Ritz teamed up with fellow snack giant Oreo to create a salty-sweet collaboration, and now, the company is channeling its inner chocolatier with the return of its own combination by officially bringing back its nostalgic Bits S'mores.

The fan-favorite s'mores crackers feature a chocolate, marshmallow-flavored filling sandwiched between its classic buttery crackers—and you might remember it from the early aughts. Here's the only hitch. Not just anyone will get a chance to sample the Ritz Bits S'mores.