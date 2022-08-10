Ritz Is Bringing Back a Nostalgic Summertime Treat This Month

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 8/10/2022 at 9:00 AM

Courtesy of Ritz

Earlier this year, Ritz teamed up with fellow snack giant Oreo to create a salty-sweet collaboration, and now, the company is channeling its inner chocolatier with the return of its own combination by officially bringing back its nostalgic Bits S'mores.

The fan-favorite s'mores crackers feature a chocolate, marshmallow-flavored filling sandwiched between its classic buttery crackers—and you might remember it from the early aughts. Here's the only hitch. Not just anyone will get a chance to sample the Ritz Bits S'mores.

Courtesy of Ritz

Beginning August 10, fans can enter for a chance to win the returning snack as part of a social sweepstakes. Ritz is giving away free packs of the limited-edition snack.

Here's how it works. You can enter to win the Ritz Bits S'mores by visiting @RITZCrackers on Instagram and Twitter. Follow the accounts and either comment or tag (depending on the platform) a friend. Make sure to include the hashtag #RITZBitsSmores if you're entering on Twitter. The giveaway will run through August 17. 

