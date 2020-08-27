Ritz Crackers Ice Cream Just Entered This Fever Dream We Call Life

Back in college I learned you can survive on four to five grocery items without losing your mind, so long as you combine them creatively. Hence, the Ritz cracker ice cream sandwich was born... and soon after my full-time employment, died. Or so I thought.

CoolHaus has officially brought this combination back to life, with the release of a limited-edition Crackers & Cream ice cream, in partnership with Ritz Crackers. The flavor has a peanut butter ice cream base and a crunchy Ritz cracker swirl and -- unlike the original snack food -- is very much not vegan.

A Ritz cracker ice cream -- unlike the ice cream maker's French's mustard flavor -- isn't an automatically repulsive concept; savory snack food has potential, and brings to mind other savory successes of years past, like Salt & Straws Thanksgiving ice cream flavor, buttered mashed potato and gravy. Ritz is also the graham cracker topping's savory cousin, sort of.

The ice cream will be available on CoolHaus' website starting September 9, 2020. In the meantime, you can just put crackers into your ice cream. You can put them on anything. There are no rules. Nothing matters! AhahahaHAHAHA.