Ritz Is Giving Away These 10-Inch, Platter-Sized Crackers Today
Hurry and try to score this one-of-a-kind charcuterie upgrade.
The holidays may be all about the food, but we all know who the real star of the spread is: the charcuterie board. Meat, cheese, fruit, and, of course, crackers. Bread is fine and will do in a pinch, but you can’t have a good charcuterie board without solid, tasty crackers that can stand up to whatever else you put on there. No crumbling under pressure—the pressure from mountains of cheese and meat.
Ritz has long been a favorite of charcuterie fans because it’s good and it works. In honor of all who have chosen to serve Ritz crackers alongside whatever else they’re serving up on their holiday meat and cheese boards, the snack purveyor is giving away borderline-comically enormous crackers, dubbed Ritz Holiday Party Platters, to replace your entire charcuterie board.
Before you ask, yes they’re edible. The Ritz Holiday Party Platter measures 10 inches, so there’s plenty of space for you to load it up with whatever you please. Interested? Who are you kidding? Of course you are. Head over to Ritz’s Instagram page and check out this post.
To be entered to win, all you have to do is comment under that photo using the hashtag #RITZPartyPlatter and #Sweepstakes. Then follow Ritz on IG and hope for the best. No purchase or hoop-jumping necessary. You have until 11:59 pm ET on November 12 to enter. Ritz is giving away 40 Holiday Party Platters, so we’re saying there’s definitely a chance.
Win or lose, you can still make Ritz a part of your holiday spread. Ahead of the holidays, the cracker company is bringing back its Snowflake Cracker. It’s basically just a regular Ritz cracker, but better looking. You can find Ritz Snowflake Crackers at your local grocery store.
We can see the IG posts now: Giant crackers overflowing with cheese, meat, and fruit. That’s the content dreams are made of.
