This 'Road Trip Robe' Comes With a Built-In Mini Bar & WiFi

You've likely adjusted your summer travel plans in response to the pandemic, but just because you're not jetting off to Mykonos for July doesn't mean you have to stay put altogether. The classic American road trip has seen a resurgence in popularity, and now, Hotels.com has created the ultimate travel accessory for your trip.

The booking site's "Road Trip Robe," which you can snag for a cool $150, sounds too good to be true. Namely, because it comes with a $1,500 Hotels.com gift card and a year-long upgrade to gold status -- which gets you access to room upgrades, lake checkout, and priority customer service among other luxuries. But it is, in fact, true.

The plush terrycloth robe is also more than just your average cozy wear. It's basically an entire hotel room with built-in WiFi, stocked mini bar pockets full of snacks (we're talking Combos, M&Ms, Twizzlers, Twinkies, Funyuns, Rice Krispies Treats, Slim Jims, and Pop-Tarts), a locked safe pocket to keep your valuables, a mattress seat cushion, hot and cold pocket to store more of those road trip snacks, a tech pocket for charging, and, naturally, hand sanitizer.

While most mini bars are filled with those tiny booze bottles, this is meant for road trips, so it's alcohol-free. You'll have to wait till you get to your actual hotel for the tequila.