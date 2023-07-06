Roadtrippers Are Getting Strangers to Venmo Them Drink Money

Taking a road trip, even if it is more cost-effective than traveling via airplane, is still pretty expensive. A recent study from Finder.com found that gas prices during the summer are on average 6% higher than the pre-summer months. Once you factor in additional costs like food, accommodations, and any sort of entertainment, the price of the classic American adventure hikes up quickly. So it's not too surprising that some enterprising young people are finding inventive ways to raise cash to afford their journeys.

A duo of girls named Íris and Éva heading on a road trip to Texas stirred up a bit of controversy when they shared their method: writing their Venmo handle on their car's rear window, and letting everyone know they are open to donations. They shared their tactic to TikTok, where the video was viewed more than 14 million times as of this writing. Not everyone watching the video was supportive of this fundraising tactic; dozens of comments warned of dangers like stalking, following, and drawing attention to a group of girls traveling alone. In response to this criticism, the girls shared that they were "prudent and taking every precaution necessary" in the comment section. In the days since they have posted an update, they haven’t shared the exact sum of what they've made by sharing their Venmo handle, but a look at the public transactions attached to the account @AvaTrip reveals that at least a few people do seem to be donating money to their travels.

In another TikTok sharing the same approach, another group of young people shared screenshots of the Venmo payments they received after sharing their handle on their car. They were seemingly receiving payments of $75 and $150 from strangers. This video, which was viewed nearly 7 million times, had many more positive comments, and one person who shared how this tactic did not work for them. "I did this when we drove to Florida, instead I put 'just married' and the only thing I got was a request for $100," one commenter wrote. So clearly this way of getting some quick cash is not 100% foolproof.