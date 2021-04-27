An Anthony Bourdain Documentary Is Set to Premiere This Summer

Anthony Bourdain's posthumous book, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, made its official debut this month. But if you've already read your way through a copy, don't sweat. There's more Bourdain headed your way. A documentary on the late former cook-turned-celebrity chef and professional globetrotter is slated for its theater and streaming debut this summer.

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, the film—titled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain—will first grace the Tribeca Film Festival screen on June 11 before a wider release July 16. The film will also be available on CNN and streaming via HBO Max thereafter.

"One thing that Anthony taught us all is that you may be a chef, but you’re more than that," Chef Art Smith told the ChicagoSun-Times. "We all have a message. Anthony, with his work, had this wonderful story line and really captured the essence of humanity."

Neville earned an Oscar for best documentary for 20 Feet from Stardom, which took viewers through a behind-the-scenes look at the life of backup singers. He also detailed the life of Fred Rogers in 2018's Won't You Be My Neighbor.

The project will be executive produced by Bourdain's Parts Unknown network CNN Films as well as HBO Max. Caitrin Rogers will also produce alongside Morgan Neville under his Tremolo Productions company, according to Deadline.