This Montana Getaway Is the Ultimate Summer Camp for Adults

Remember just how good it felt to get out of school, load up your mom’s station wagon with supplies, and head off to summer camp knowing you’d be responsibility-free for weeks on end?

ROAM Beyond and OutWild want you to feel that way again with their new summer camp offering.

In July, the two companies announced the launch of ROAM WILD Summer Camp, an adults-only take on the “bygone days of epic summer camps for adventure travelers.” It’s now inviting kids at heart to register and attend the event in Columbia Falls, Montana, outside of Glacier National Park, from Sunday, August 15, to Thursday, August 19.

“We’re all feeling it—the restlessness, ready to break free, and looking for ways to safely escape this summer after a year of quarantine,” Corey Weathers, CEO and co-founder of ROAM Beyond, shared in a statement. “Whether it be at our upcoming Summer Camp with Outwild or one of our many summertime experiences, we can’t wait to reconnect with our guests.”

Each ticket to the ROAM Wild Summer Camp is good for two people (though there are also a limited number of solo tix), meaning you can bring your camp BFF along for the ride. A ticket gets two guests one cabin that features a queen-sized bed, twin bed, or bunk bed, a kitchenette, and all essential cookware. It also comes with linens and towels and even has a private shower and toilet, so it's really more aligned with “glamping” than “camping.” As a grown-up, you'll likely appreciate this shift in luxury rather than having to relive your days as a 10-year-old sleeping on a creaky cot.

The ticket price also includes shuttle transfers from the airport (with a grocery run for extra snacks), four nights of accommodations, and four days of programming like guided white water rafting, daily yoga, hiking, climbing, horseback riding, and paddleboarding. It even includes elevated camp meals that are way better than the Sloppy Joe's you remember.

The camp also offers guests the chance to participate in daily guided discussions and seminars around topics like “finding simplicity” and “establishing your top five values.” Guests can sign up for supplemental workshops on everything from photography to journaling and reflection. And, of course, this is adult camp we’re talking about, so there will be plenty of mixology classes, happy hours, and live music on the docket as well.

The cost of this five-day all-inclusive summer camp experience is $4,850, or $2,425 per person. See more information, including the camp’s COVID-19 policies, and book your spot here.