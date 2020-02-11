This Jeweler Will Pay You to Travel Europe & Take Proposal Photos With Your Partner

So your bae's not proposing and it's already been seven months. You've been patient, but now it's too late to have a mature conversation about where each person sees the relationship going. What you need to do is apply for Robbins Brothers' new "Proposal Ambassador" gig, wherein you and your boo will get paid to travel Europe in search of the perfect proposal spot.
Why are you looking at me like that? Seven. Months! It's not like your significant other is a reasonable person waiting for the honeymoon phase to wear off enough for them to recognize true marital potential. My friend, if you get the job, the engagement ring store will hand you $10,000 and an hourly wage for travel, accommodations, meals, and activities -- all you have to do is bounce around Europe in 2020, getting on one knee.
You and boo boo will be tasked with finding at least 20 of the most romantic proposal locations during your travels, and you can take as many trips as your funds allow... So if bae is pissed that you're thinking about marriage already and expressing it through what they might call, I don't know, an "ambush," rest assured that they have many more opportunities to change their mind about your fundamental character.
To qualify, you should be active on social media, and be open to posting content about your experiences. Online applications will open on February 14 at 9am PT and will be accepted through February 28 at 11:59pm PT.
Just trust me. I've been in one successful, six-month relationship.
